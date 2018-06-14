Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
The gang was arrested by the hawks earlier this week allegedly while waiting to target a cash-in-transit vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG – A suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin and six others linked to the crime are expected to appear in a Mpumalanga court on Thursday morning.
The Hawks' Brenda Muridili says some of those arrested are currently out on bail for similar crimes.
“The only things that we recovered were the four vehicles, hand gloves, balaclava, 21 cell phones and a false registration number. The one that we’re saying is a kingpin is currently on bail for IT-related case.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
