Sibanye to offer help to families of 5 dead miners
The body of the 5th miner was recovered on Thursday morning after the men went down into a disused shaft on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at Sibanye Stillwater says it will be offering help for funeral arrangements to the families of the five miners who died at its Kloof Ikamva shaft near Westonaria this week.
The body of the fifth miner was recovered on Thursday morning after the men went down into a disused shaft on Monday. There is still no clear explanation why the miners were there.
Management says all five bodies have been identified by their loved ones.
The mine's Thabisile Phumo said: “We will be getting involved in assisting them with the preparations for the funerals in terms of counselling support, but also financial support to enable them to bury their loved ones with dignity.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
