SA duo named local winners of Queen’s Young Leaders programme

The 24-year-old Siphosethu Mbuli is one of two young South Africans named as the local winners of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.

JOHANNESBURG – From a small village, just outside King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, to a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The 24-year-old Siphosethu Mbuli is one of two young South Africans named as winners of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.

The Stellenbosch activist living with Albinism will make her way to the UK later this month.

Mbuli co-founded an organisation called Love This Skin which supports and educates young people with albinism as well as their families.

She says she's honoured to accept the award.

“We also received a year-long package of mentorship and leadership training from them, just how to use the resources that we’ve in the organisation and how to empower other leaders to effect more change in our communities. So, I’m really grateful for this award.”

The second winner, Thamsanqa Hoza, is based in Cape Town and has been recognised for his work to help young entrepreneurs and innovators achieve their goals.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)