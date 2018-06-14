SA duo named local winners of Queen’s Young Leaders programme
The 24-year-old Siphosethu Mbuli is one of two young South Africans named as the local winners of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.
JOHANNESBURG – From a small village, just outside King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, to a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
The 24-year-old Siphosethu Mbuli is one of two young South Africans named as winners of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme.
The Stellenbosch activist living with Albinism will make her way to the UK later this month.
Mbuli co-founded an organisation called Love This Skin which supports and educates young people with albinism as well as their families.
She says she's honoured to accept the award.
“We also received a year-long package of mentorship and leadership training from them, just how to use the resources that we’ve in the organisation and how to empower other leaders to effect more change in our communities. So, I’m really grateful for this award.”
The second winner, Thamsanqa Hoza, is based in Cape Town and has been recognised for his work to help young entrepreneurs and innovators achieve their goals.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Police, Hawks to prioritise Malmesbury mosque attack
-
'Frankel 8' win ConCourt bid to change law on sexual offences
-
NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
-
Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
-
Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.