Residents' fury as KZN man accused of raping stepchild appears in court
The 43-year-old man is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming of a child which includes exposing her to pornographic material.
VERULAM - A 43-year-old man accused of locking up and raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter over a five-year period has appeared in court for the first time on two counts of rape and sexually grooming the young girl.
It’s understood the child had escaped from the house earlier this week.
She is said to have confided in graphic details to a neighbour about the rape and abuse, which started shortly after her mother’s death.
On Monday, angry Verulam residents beat up the suspect.
#HouseOfHorrors Angry community members chant “Bring the rapist!” outside court. ZN pic.twitter.com/ayWz5I2i4e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2018
Please be advised the following story contains details of a graphic nature
The man hobbled into the courtroom in Verulam, with bruises and blood stains still visible after being beaten up by angry residents.
He is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming of a child which includes exposing her to pornographic material.
The man, who was only referred to as “Mr Pillay” in court on Thursday is accused of raping the girl since 2013 when she was just five years old.
#HouseOfHorror Nearly two dozen demonstrators are outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court chanting “No Bail” for the 43 year old man accused of locking away his stepdaughter from the time she was 5 years old,raping and using sex toys on her. I pic.twitter.com/2q2Ff9eO9p— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2018
He has been remanded into custody until 25 June, while waiting for his medical condition has been determined.
During this time Magistrate Irfaan Khalil has told the man to explain why he should be released on bail, given the gravity of the allegations against him.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
