Problems at municipalities stem from 'governance issues', Scopa told
Scopa met with the top ten defaulters to Eskom on Wednesday to get to the bottom of the billions the parastatal is owed.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has heard that at least two thirds of the problems experienced by struggling municipalities stem from political governance issues.
Scopa met with the top ten defaulters to Eskom on Wednesday to get to the bottom of the billions the parastatal is owed.
On Thursday, the committee is set to meet with the inter-ministerial team tasked with ensuring the debt gets paid.
Municipalities have told Parliament that besides high levels of unemployment, there's a general unwillingness from consumers to pay for services.
Many are also refusing to have prepaid electricity meters installed, and municipalities are losing thousands through illegal connections and ghost vending.
Municipal managers say their high salary bill, often for staff incapable of doing the job, was leaving little for service delivery and paying their debts to Eskom.
Cooperative Governance Director-General Dan Matshitiso says: “On average we found that 30% have a problem with administrative matters. But then 70% is on the political governance.”
Municipalities have told Parliament that they will never be able to settle their debts to Eskom unless the parastatal waives the interest costs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
-
Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
-
Police, Hawks to prioritise Malmesbury mosque attack
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
-
CT disaster management on alert as strong winds, heavy rain expected
-
Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.