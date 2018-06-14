Probe underway after sexual act of CT teacher & pupil surfaces
The Mossel Bay teacher is under investigation after a photo of him and the 16-year-old learner appeared on social media.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is investigating an alleged sexual relationship between a teacher and a grade 11 pupil.
The Mossel Bay teacher is under investigation after a photo of him and the 16-year-old pupil appeared on social media. In the photo, they are both half naked.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the matter was reported by the school principal and police are investigating.
“We are aware of the concerning image that has been distributed and we do take cases of this nature extremely seriously. The principal reported the matter to the district and we immediately arranged for a school psychologist and social worker to visit the school to assist the principal in the handling of the case. The matter has been referred to labour relations, as well as the South African Police Service.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
'Things are falling apart' at Eskom amid strike
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Parly told of rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.