Probe underway after sexual act of CT teacher & pupil surfaces

The Mossel Bay teacher is under investigation after a photo of him and the 16-year-old learner appeared on social media.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is investigating an alleged sexual relationship between a teacher and a grade 11 pupil.

The Mossel Bay teacher is under investigation after a photo of him and the 16-year-old pupil appeared on social media. In the photo, they are both half naked.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the matter was reported by the school principal and police are investigating.

“We are aware of the concerning image that has been distributed and we do take cases of this nature extremely seriously. The principal reported the matter to the district and we immediately arranged for a school psychologist and social worker to visit the school to assist the principal in the handling of the case. The matter has been referred to labour relations, as well as the South African Police Service.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)