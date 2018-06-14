Plettenberg Bay protests flare up again

A police officer was injured during clashes with residents earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Protests have again flared up in the Plettenberg Bay area. It's understood the demonstrations are related to housing.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “The situation on the N2 at Plettenberg Bay remains unchanged. The road is still closed to traffic due to ongoing protest action.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)