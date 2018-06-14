Parly told of rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch

The task team on the North West says much of the R413 million in irregular expenditure at some departments in the North West can be attributed to contracts with AgriDelight.

CAPE TOWN - The task team on the intervention in the North West has confirmed that a high percentage of irregular expenditure in the province’s Agriculture Department is linked to a controversial company allegedly used by politicians to syphon funds from the state.

Farming consultancy company AgriDelight has been at the centre of the storm around former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

It’s been alleged the company even delivered cattle to former President Jacob Zuma on Mahumapelo’s instruction.

On Thursday, Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the North West heard that there’s been a rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch, which has led to billions of rands in irregular expenditure.

The task team on the North West says much of the R413 million in irregular expenditure in the Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, can be attributed to contracts with AgriDelight.

The company is currently under investigation by the Hawks following allegations that politicians, including Mahumapelo, used the company for their own gains.

Director-General of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Mpumi Mpofu said: “Our findings are that a number of irregular expenditure and issues that pertained in the department actually originated from what is now known as the controversial contract of AgriDelight.”

Under Mahumapelo’s control, irregular and unauthorised expenditure almost doubled in just three years, to more than R15 billion in 2016/17.

