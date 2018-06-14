Parly told of rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Parly told of rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch

The task team on the North West says much of the R413 million in irregular expenditure at some departments in the North West can be attributed to contracts with AgriDelight.

FILE: Former premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
FILE: Former premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The task team on the intervention in the North West has confirmed that a high percentage of irregular expenditure in the province’s Agriculture Department is linked to a controversial company allegedly used by politicians to syphon funds from the state.

Farming consultancy company AgriDelight has been at the centre of the storm around former premier Supra Mahumapelo.

It’s been alleged the company even delivered cattle to former President Jacob Zuma on Mahumapelo’s instruction.

On Thursday, Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the North West heard that there’s been a rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch, which has led to billions of rands in irregular expenditure.

The task team on the North West says much of the R413 million in irregular expenditure in the Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, can be attributed to contracts with AgriDelight.

The company is currently under investigation by the Hawks following allegations that politicians, including Mahumapelo, used the company for their own gains.

Director-General of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Mpumi Mpofu said: “Our findings are that a number of irregular expenditure and issues that pertained in the department actually originated from what is now known as the controversial contract of AgriDelight.”

Under Mahumapelo’s control, irregular and unauthorised expenditure almost doubled in just three years, to more than R15 billion in 2016/17.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA