Over R159m paid to families of Life Esidimeni tragedy victims
This follows a March ruling by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke which ordered government to compensate the claimants.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office says that while its settled the full amount owed to the families of the Life Esidimeni victims, it will continue speaking with them.
At least 143 mentally-ill people died at illegal non-governmental organisations around Gauteng after a disastrous transfer project by the provincial Health Department.
Lying In State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Decision (Episode 1)
The premier's spokesperson, Thabo Masebe, says just over R159 million was paid to the families on Wednesday ahead of the 19 June deadline.
“Only the financial side is sorted. We will continue to work together with the families under the leadership of the premier and Health Minister to ensure all other measures, as recommended by the Health Ombudsman, is implemented.”
Lying In State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Move Begins (Episode 2)
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
