Optimum mine workers vow to continue with picket

Gupta-owned optimum has been struggling with its finances since the Bank of Baroda's exit from South Africa earlier this year.

FILE: Protesters at the Optimum coal mine entrance in Mpumalanga. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
FILE: Protesters at the Optimum coal mine entrance in Mpumalanga. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Optimum coal mine workers have vowed to intensify their protest at the Hendrina operation in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning.

They say they have not been paid their salaries since April.

Gupta-owned Optimum has been struggling with its finances since the Bank of Baroda's exit from South Africa earlier this year.

The mine has since been placed under business rescue.

The National Union of Mineworkers' Goodwill Mthombeni says that workers will not back down.

“People are still demanding their pay since they have not been paid for more than two months now. So, they’re planning to go and mobilise from Sanco and from other structures in the location.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

