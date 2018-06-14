NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
Union members will be picketing at Eskom’s headquarters and power stations across the country today to hand over a memorandum.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says that Eskom’s inability to manage its funds should not be used as an excuse for the company to cut salary increases this year.
They are angry at Eskom’s decision to cut salary increases for the year while the parastatal says there’s simply no money.
But the NUM's Joseph Montisetsi says the power utility is arrogant.
“It is clear that they have been careless and there’s a bloated structure there, lots of executives earning lots of money and taking home huge bonuses. So we can’t compromise that people should continue to live luxury life while our members are suffering.”
Meanwhile, private security is stationed at Eskom’s headquarters this morning to ensure that non-striking employees can enter the premises safely.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
