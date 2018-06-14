NPA welcomes life sentences given to child killer, rapist Xolani Lantu
The 35-year-old was arrested in June last year, shortly after five-year-old Minentle Lekatha's body was found under a bridge near Nomzamo.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the three life sentences handed down to convicted child killer and rapist Xolani Lantu.
The Strand man was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
The Western Cape High Court has handed down five years direct imprisonment for kidnapping, life imprisonment for each of the two rape convictions and life behind bars for the murder of Lekatha.
The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says that they are satisfied with the court's decision to harshly punish Lantu.
“We feel this sentence fits the crime. We are very happy with it.”
In aggravation of sentence, advocate Maria Marshall referred to Lantu as a monster and coward who preyed on an innocent little girl who did not deserve to die the way she did.
Lantu, a father of five, is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased's grandmother, Thelma Bomela, who testified that the deceased loved and trusted the accused.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
