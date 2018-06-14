No Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office just yet

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen presented his party’s official complaint before the committee, where he gave reasons why his party wants her removed.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) bid to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed may have hit a snag, as MPs reserve their decision on whether to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday resolved to reserve its decision on whether to hold an inquiry into the fitness of the Public Protector to hold office until Mkhwebane has had an opportunity to respond to the complaints against her.

While Steenhuisen insists his complaint is not a guilty finding against Mkhwebane, he believes there is enough prima facie evidence to support an inquiry.

“Let me be very clear. Today is not about determining the guilt of the Public Protector.”

Mkhwebane, who was forced to apologise to MPs for missing last week’s meeting, also appeared before the committee.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says he believes in the rule of natural justice and therefore the committee must first hear the other side before it takes a decision.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)