Nkosi-Malobane: Claims on police deployment to ANC meetings malicious

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has rubbished reports that she’s requested the deployment of Crime Intelligence and plain-clothed police to African National Congress (ANC) branch meetings in the province.

The Star newspaper is reporting that the MEC sent an email to ANC, South African Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions regional members informing them of her decision.

Malobane says there have been recent cases of violence in the Sedibeng region which have prompted her to raise concerns and make several recommendations, but none to that effect.

Malobane says she's only communicated with members in the Sedibeng region about the violence after they requested her to intervene.

“And they responded, requesting that an intervention needed to be done in order to protect the people’s lives.”

The MEC says the ANC has so far been using former MK members to provide security at its branch meetings where there have been concerns over safety.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)