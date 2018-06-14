Nersa grants Eskom R32.6bn for regulatory clearing account

The cash-strapped utility has been granted around half of the R60 billion it was trying to claw back from customers via the electricity tariff under the regulatory clearing account mechanism.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has granted Eskom a total of R32.6 billion for its regulatory clearing account.

This is about half the amount the parastatal had applied for.

Nersa received more than 85,000 comments regarding Eskom’s clearing account in recent weeks following public hearings.

This is yet another blow for Eskom, on the same day that hundreds of workers have downed tools over the company’s decision to cut salary increases for the year.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe made it clear on Wednesday that Eskom has been struggling financially, meaning that difficult and courageous decisions have been made to keep the company afloat.

Meanwhile, several workers have been prevented from entering power stations on Thursday by protesting workers, and Eskom is warning supply may be compromised.

