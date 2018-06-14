Muslim Judicial Council condemns attack at Malmesbury mosque

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Muslim Judicial Council condemns attack at Malmesbury mosque

Two worshippers were killed early on Thursday morning. The assailant was shot dead by police.

The mosque in Malmesbury where three people were killed on 14 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
The mosque in Malmesbury where three people were killed on 14 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - An attack at a Malmesbury mosque has stunned a local community.

Three people, including the attacker, died.

Two worshippers were killed early on Thursday morning. The assailant was shot dead by police.

Cars line up outside the mosque and at a house of one of the victims, who was stabbed to death.

The entrance to the place of worship has been cordoned off as police investigate.

The motive is unknown at this stage.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has condemned the incident.

Representatives of the MJC are currently at the residence of the deceased.

Imraan Mukaddam spoke to CapeTalk following the incident. He is a relative of one of the worshippers who was killed.

“One of the people spending time in the mosque went berserk and something happened. The deceased’s throat was slit… that’s as much as I can say now.”

LISTEN: Details emerge of Malmesbury mosque attack

This attack comes a month after a separate incident on a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. Three unknown men stormed the place of worship, killing one person and injuring two others.

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA