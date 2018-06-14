Msimanga rubbishes claims Tshwane doesn’t service coloured townships
Eersterust residents have been demanding better service delivery, with housing chief among their concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the city is willing to address concerns raised by Eersterust residents and call on them to be patient.
He has also urged them to allow the city to render services in the area and calling on them to accept alternative residential areas which the city suggests they occupy.
Residents have been demanding better service delivery, with housing chief among their concerns.
On Wednesday, violent protests erupted in the area, with several clashes between residents and law enforcement officials where several protesters were left injured.
Msimanga has also rubbished allegations that his city does not service coloured townships.
“Some people with racial tones, are coming from there to say if something is happening in Mamelodi because it’s black people it’s being addressed but if it’s coloured people it’s not. Which is unfortunate and smacks of racism and those are the things we need to nip in the butt.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
'Things are falling apart' at Eskom amid strike
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Parly told of rampant flouting of tender processes under Mahumapelo’s watch
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.