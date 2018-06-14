Msimanga rubbishes claims Tshwane doesn’t service coloured townships

Eersterust residents have been demanding better service delivery, with housing chief among their concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the city is willing to address concerns raised by Eersterust residents and call on them to be patient.

He has also urged them to allow the city to render services in the area and calling on them to accept alternative residential areas which the city suggests they occupy.

Residents have been demanding better service delivery, with housing chief among their concerns.

On Wednesday, violent protests erupted in the area, with several clashes between residents and law enforcement officials where several protesters were left injured.

Msimanga has also rubbished allegations that his city does not service coloured townships.

“Some people with racial tones, are coming from there to say if something is happening in Mamelodi because it’s black people it’s being addressed but if it’s coloured people it’s not. Which is unfortunate and smacks of racism and those are the things we need to nip in the butt.”

