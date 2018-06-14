Mpumalanga Education Dept calls for info on school torchings
Four schools have been set alight this week.
JOHANNESBURG – The Mpumalanga Education Department is pleading with community members to come forward with any information regarding the torching of schools in the province.
Four schools have been set alight this week.
The department says repairing the damage to property will be costly.
Spokesperson Jasper Zwane says: “Our focus is that we need to eradicate pit toilets and we’ll not have resources to fix them. So, we’re appealing our communities to jealously guard the property that’s given to them.”
On Tuesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called for harsher sentences for people convicted of damaging schools. Motshekga said the department spends millions on repairing damaged infrastructure caused by protesters.
At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commision (SAHRC) has condemned the destruction of schools and other infrastructure.
The commission says the destruction of educational institutions strips children of their right to a basic education.
Additional reporting by Tendani Mulaudzi and Graig-Lee Smith.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Police, Hawks to prioritise Malmesbury mosque attack
-
'Frankel 8' win ConCourt bid to change law on sexual offences
-
NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
-
Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
-
Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.