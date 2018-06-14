Mpumalanga Education Dept calls for info on school torchings

Four schools have been set alight this week.

JOHANNESBURG – The Mpumalanga Education Department is pleading with community members to come forward with any information regarding the torching of schools in the province.

The department says repairing the damage to property will be costly.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane says: “Our focus is that we need to eradicate pit toilets and we’ll not have resources to fix them. So, we’re appealing our communities to jealously guard the property that’s given to them.”

On Tuesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called for harsher sentences for people convicted of damaging schools. Motshekga said the department spends millions on repairing damaged infrastructure caused by protesters.

At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commision (SAHRC) has condemned the destruction of schools and other infrastructure.

The commission says the destruction of educational institutions strips children of their right to a basic education.

Additional reporting by Tendani Mulaudzi and Graig-Lee Smith.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)