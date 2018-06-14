Mpumalanga businessman due in court over rhino horn possession

The man and his wife were arrested on Wednesday after law enforcement authorities conducted an operation relating to the trafficking of rhino horns in Acornhoek.

JOHANNESBURG - A prominent Mpumalanga businessman and his wife are expected to appear at the Hazyview magistrate's court on Thursday for the alleged possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The pair was arrested on Wednesday after law enforcement authorities conducted an operation relating to the trafficking of rhino horns in Acornhoek.

The Hawk's Hangwani Mulaudzi says they will oppose bail.

“We will be trying by all means to oppose any attempts for bail. We are granted most of the information [and] we’ll then be able to divulge after a week or so. So that we can be able to put it on record our claim in terms of this rhino poaching matter.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)