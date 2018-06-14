Moyane served with detailed account of charges for disciplinary hearing

The State attorney delivered the papers to Tom Moyane earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has been served a detailed account of the charges that will be presented against him at his looming disciplinary hearing.

The embattled tax boss is facing an inquiry headed by advocate Azhar Bham.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March after he refused to resign and set up the inquiry as a result.

The main deponent in the case against Tom Moyane is former Finance Minister and now Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who set out to explain in detail the four counts of misconduct Moyane is facing.

The embattled tax boss has been charged with mishandling a Financial Intelligence Center report, making unauthorised bonus payments, misleading Parliament and instructing a Sars employee not to cooperate with a KPMG investigation.

Gordhan's affidavit sets out the facts and evidence which form the basis of the charges against Moyane.

The minister accused Moyane of among other things, breaking the law, violating the Sars code of conduct and failing to fulfill his constitutional obligations.