Moyane served with detailed account of charges for disciplinary hearing
The State attorney delivered the papers to Tom Moyane earlier on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has been served a detailed account of the charges that will be presented against him at his looming disciplinary hearing.
The State attorney delivered the papers to Moyane earlier on Thursday.
The embattled tax boss is facing an inquiry headed by advocate Azhar Bham.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March after he refused to resign and set up the inquiry as a result.
The main deponent in the case against Tom Moyane is former Finance Minister and now Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who set out to explain in detail the four counts of misconduct Moyane is facing.
The embattled tax boss has been charged with mishandling a Financial Intelligence Center report, making unauthorised bonus payments, misleading Parliament and instructing a Sars employee not to cooperate with a KPMG investigation.
Gordhan's affidavit sets out the facts and evidence which form the basis of the charges against Moyane.
The minister accused Moyane of among other things, breaking the law, violating the Sars code of conduct and failing to fulfill his constitutional obligations.
Popular in Local
-
Police, Hawks to prioritise Malmesbury mosque attack
-
'Frankel 8' win ConCourt bid to change law on sexual offences
-
NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
-
Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
-
Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.