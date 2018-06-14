Popular Topics
Metrorail: Adverse weather conditions affect Cape rail service

Operators have reported poor visibility and erratic telecommunications, extending journey times by at least an hour.

A general view of a train leaving a Cape Town station. Picture: Facebook.com.
A general view of a train leaving a Cape Town station. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says the adverse weather conditions have negatively affected the rail service.

Operators have reported poor visibility and erratic telecommunications, extending journey times by at least an hour.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “In the central area, high water levels have forced a temporary suspension of some trains to Chris Hani until the water dissipates. So Chris Hani bound trains at the moment short-turn at Philippi and there’s a bus service operating between Nyanga and Chris Hani.”

Meanwhile, the Weather Service says there are legal ramifications for individuals sharing hoax messages about the weather.

Social media messages about a 'hurricane type' storm in Cape Town have been confirmed as fake.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

