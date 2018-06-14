Mantashe: Miners should refuse to work in dangerous conditions
In the latest incident, five workers died of heat exhaustion after going into a disused shaft at Kloof Ikamva on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that mine workers should exercise their right to refuse to work in dangerous conditions.
This is the latest comment from the minister as calls grow for government to take action against Sibanye-Stillwater where at least 20 miners have died in accidents so far this year.
In the latest incident, five workers died of heat exhaustion after going into a disused shaft at Kloof Ikamva on Monday.
Mantashe says that he won’t hesitate to instruct the mine to close shafts which are deemed unsafe but will not give in to calls from Cosatu to close the mines entirely because that would result in job losses.
“We need ideas. We must deal with the question of safety in the industry, because Sibanye is leading in terms of fatalities in the industry. Up to now, they have killed 22 workers.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Police, Hawks to prioritise Malmesbury mosque attack
-
'Frankel 8' win ConCourt bid to change law on sexual offences
-
NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
-
Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
-
Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.