Mantashe: Miners should refuse to work in dangerous conditions

In the latest incident, five workers died of heat exhaustion after going into a disused shaft at Kloof Ikamva on Monday.

Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof operations near Westonaria on 12 June 2018 where four miners died. Picture: @DMR_SA/Twitter
Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof operations near Westonaria on 12 June 2018 where four miners died. Picture: @DMR_SA/Twitter
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Minerals Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that mine workers should exercise their right to refuse to work in dangerous conditions.

This is the latest comment from the minister as calls grow for government to take action against Sibanye-Stillwater where at least 20 miners have died in accidents so far this year.

In the latest incident, five workers died of heat exhaustion after going into a disused shaft at Kloof Ikamva on Monday.

Mantashe says that he won’t hesitate to instruct the mine to close shafts which are deemed unsafe but will not give in to calls from Cosatu to close the mines entirely because that would result in job losses.

“We need ideas. We must deal with the question of safety in the industry, because Sibanye is leading in terms of fatalities in the industry. Up to now, they have killed 22 workers.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

