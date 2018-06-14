[LISTEN] 'Malmesbury mosque attack not a reflection of SA Muslim community'

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviewed a family member of one of the worshippers who was killed during the mosque attack.

CAPE TOWN - Locals are shocked following a deadly mosque attack in Malmesbury, in the Western Cape.

It’s understood that three people have been killed, including the attacker.

During an interview on CapeTalk, a family member of one of the worshippers who was killed said the attack is not a reflection of the Muslim community.

“We started Ramadan with a tragic event and we’re ending it with a tragic event. There are sinister forces at play here. That’s an assumption I’m making. This sectarian issue has driven a lot of division in our communities and it seems people are playing us up against each other. We can’t import conflicts from Syria and the rest of the world into South Africa. Muslims in South Africa, we’ve been contributing to peace for the past 300 years.”

