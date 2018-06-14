[LISTEN] How this private school aims to change SA
Radio 702 | ''The Money Show' interviews SPARK Schools co-founder and CEO Stacey Brewer about new technology to be used in the schooling system.
JOHANNESBURG - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SPARK Schools co-founder and CEO Stacey Brewer about new technology to be used in the schooling system.
The school says it believes that high quality, affordable education has the potential to change SA for the better!
The school is committed to nurturing scholars who are responsible, persistent, and kind and who positively contribute to South Africa’s future.
The school start in 2012 and it has now over 7,000 learners across all their different branches.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Will Fifa, Russia make profits from 2018 World Cup?
-
[LISTEN] 2018 World Cup: Who will win the tournament?
-
[LISTEN] 'Malmesbury mosque attack not a reflection of SA Muslim community'
-
[LISTEN] Developing an agenda for state reform post capture
-
[LISTEN] 'Multi-party govt has to serve voters'
-
[LISTEN] Outrage after Kruger lion baited, shot by trophy hunter
-
[LISTEN] Former Zuma aid denies spending almost R40k on booze
-
[LISTEN] Battle for Knysna: Mayor defends decision to oust Bouw-Spies
-
[LISTEN] Zille’s response to Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Move Begins
-
[LISTEN] Book review: Why innovation is no longer an option for companies
-
[LISTEN] Did Mkhwebane overstep her mandate on Zille tweets findings?
-
[LISTEN] 'Premier Makhura has acted without fear or favour'
-
[LISTEN] Transnet wasted billions in locomotives deal – Bloomberg report
-
[LISTEN] 'Women should stop being apologetic about making moola'
-
[LISTEN] Social media, internet users vulnerable to cyber threats, attacks
-
[LISTEN] How did Markus Jooste fool Steinhoff investors?
-
[LISTEN] Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets
-
[LISTEN] Nurses respond to National Health Insurance Bill
-
[LISTEN] In conversation with amputee Xolani Luvuno after #2018Comrades
-
[LISTEN] Talking sex with Dr Eve: 'Meditation could increase your libido'
-
[LISTEN] What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader
-
[LISTEN] Adopting & raising a child of a different race in South Africa
-
[LISTEN] Good nutrition is essential for good brain function in kids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.