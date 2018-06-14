[LISTEN] How this private school aims to change SA

JOHANNESBURG - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SPARK Schools co-founder and CEO Stacey Brewer about new technology to be used in the schooling system.

The school says it believes that high quality, affordable education has the potential to change SA for the better!



The school is committed to nurturing scholars who are responsible, persistent, and kind and who positively contribute to South Africa’s future.

The school start in 2012 and it has now over 7,000 learners across all their different branches.

