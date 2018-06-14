[LISTEN] 'Everybody has a role to play' in plastic pollution crisis

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

[LISTEN] 'Everybody has a role to play' in plastic pollution crisis

| Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa speaks to Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her department’s plans of trying to curb the spread of plastic pollution.

JOHANNESBURG - The focus this year for World Environment Day as well as Oceans Day on 5 June was on fighting plastic pollution.

Plastic is both a wonderful invention as well as a scourge on our planet.

Over 300 million tons will be produced this year alone and most of will never be recycled and will remain in our land and the oceans forever.

Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa speaks Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her department’s plans of trying to curb the spread of plastic pollution.

“Everybody has a role to play and part of the act requires all of us to take action. As a government and the sector, itself, we have really been conducting studies,” Molewa said.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA