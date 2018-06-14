[LISTEN] 'Everybody has a role to play' in plastic pollution crisis

Radio 702 | Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa speaks to Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser about her department’s plans of trying to curb the spread of plastic pollution.

JOHANNESBURG - The focus this year for World Environment Day as well as Oceans Day on 5 June was on fighting plastic pollution.

Plastic is both a wonderful invention as well as a scourge on our planet.

Over 300 million tons will be produced this year alone and most of will never be recycled and will remain in our land and the oceans forever.

“Everybody has a role to play and part of the act requires all of us to take action. As a government and the sector, itself, we have really been conducting studies,” Molewa said.

