[LISTEN] A day in the life of a cash-in-transit guard
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka speaks to a former cash-in-transit guard Simon Selala.
JOHANNESBURG – With the surge in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in the country, police management and private sector players linked to the cash handling industry agree that a more holistic approach to address the problem is needed to stop the crisis.
But what do CIT guards experience on a daily basis in their highly risky jobs?
Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka speaks former cash-in-transit guard Simon Selala who is one of many workers whose lives have been put at risk on the job.
“To my surprise, that bullet penetrated through an armoured vehicle and shot me in my chest.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
