Katy Katopodis to leave EWN at end of July
The EWN editor-in-chief will be starting her own media company.
JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Broadcasting has announced that Eyewitness News (EWN) editor-in-chief Katy Katopodis will be leaving the broadcaster at the end of July.
Katopodis says that after more than two decades with Primedia, the timing is now right to explore new and exciting opportunities.
"It may be the end of an era, but it's also the beginning of an exciting new chapter for me. I’ve started my own media company with two exceptional women with enormous professional integrity in the industry and who share my values and vision for the future of media in South Africa."
During her tenure, Katopodis, who is recognised as one of South Africa's most respected and senior journalists, helped build a formidable news brand and award-winning team that is powerfully positioned in the media industry and in our country.
Her career with Primedia Broadcasting started as a field reporter, and she went on to co-host Talk at 9, anchored morning news on 702 for many years and was appointed as news editor of the Johannesburg news team before her appointment as editor-in-chief for the Primedia Group and the newly branded EWN.
Primedia CEO Omar Essack says Katopodis has built up EWN from a radio station news team into one of the most respected and widely visited multi-platform newsrooms in the country.
"This is a legacy that we are extremely proud of, and we are grateful to her for her extraordinary contribution to EWN and to journalism in South Africa.
"We will miss her but are comforted that she leaves a strong team behind her, to continue the great work, and we wish her every success with her new venture."
