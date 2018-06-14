Home Affairs Dept slammed over Cape refugee office delay
The Public Works Department has confirmed the facility expected to be ready by 1 January.
CAPE TOWN - The Scalabrini Centre, a non-profit organisation, has slammed the Home Affairs Department after learning the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office will only open next year.
The Public Works Department has confirmed that the facility expected to be ready by 1 January.
The centre has been closed for almost six years, affecting thousands of immigrants.
The centre’s Miranda Madikane says there are only three places in South Africa where new asylum seekers can apply. This is in Durban, Pretoria and Musina.
Refugees living in Cape Town, who registered elsewhere, also cannot renew their permits at Customs House on the Foreshore.
Madikane says because of the logical hassle, many allow their permits to expire.
“For those who have permits and didn’t make their first claim in Cape Town, every three months they have to travel back to the office where they first applied with their entire family.”
Recently, the Scalabrini Centre and the Somali Association launched a new case to get Home Affairs to comply with a December Supreme Court order to open a fully functioning office in Cape Town by 31 March.
Home Affairs says it has no interim plan in place before the centre can open next year.
Meanwhile, asylum seekers at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Tshwane say they are often subjected to victimisation and poor service from officials at the Home Affairs facility.
Some foreign nationals at the Marabastad centre told the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s John Moodey during an oversight visit that they were intimidated by officials while criminals capitalise on their vulnerability.
A woman from Cameroon shared her experience at the centre.
“There is this worker in Home Affairs, he said he is one of the security. He always comes in with a very long whip. He says if you don’t listen to him, he is going to whip you so much.”
Moodey said he was convinced allegations against officials are true.
“My experience here is definitely indicative of something like this happening. There were being herded like cattle here."
The department has described the visit by the DA as an ill-considered political publicity stunt at the expense of asylum seekers.
WATCH: Fear and frustration at Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre
Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police, Hawks to prioritise Malmesbury mosque attack
-
'Frankel 8' win ConCourt bid to change law on sexual offences
-
NUM: Eskom's inability to manage finances no excuse to cut wage hikes
-
Suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin & co expected in court
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 13 June 2018
-
Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.