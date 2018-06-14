Hawks: Further info on deadly Malmesbury mosque attack to be revealed soon

Two worshippers were stabbed to death and two others were wounded during the attack on Thursday morning. The Hawks have taken over the investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have taken over the investigation into a deadly mosque attack in Malmesbury, Western Cape.

The attacker was later killed by police during a stand-off.

The motive remains unknown.

The Hawks say it's investigation is ongoing and further information will be revealed during the course of the day.

Ismail Bassa was one of the worshippers killed. He was at the mosque for Itikaf, an Islamic practice where men retreat to the mosque for the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan. Bassa lived next to the place of worship.

Bassa, who was in his 70s, is on Thursday afternoon being laid to rest, according to Muslim rites.

His wife Zainab Bassa says the mosque was like a second home to her husband.

“I do not want to see anybody slaughtered in the mosque. My husband was… for 10 days staying in the masjid for Itikaf.”

ATTACKER UNKNOWN

Malmesbury residents say the attacker is unknown to them, adding he came to the mosque looking for a place to stay for the night as he was on his way to Vredenburg.

However, without warning after 3am he started stabbing fellow worshippers.

Meanwhile, the attacker’s body has been removed from a field where he was shot dead.

