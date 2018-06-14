Has Mahumapelo’s office done enough to prevent NW governance failures?

Monitoring and Evaluation Director-General Mpumi Mpofu says preliminary investigations have called into question the oversight role played by the premier’s office.

CAPE TOWN - The task team overseeing the intervention in the North West says the premier's office may not have done enough to prevent the governance lapses in provincial departments.

The team lead by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has for the first time briefed Parliament’s ad hoc committee established to determine whether the intervention announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month was warranted.

Twenty of the North West’s 22 municipalities obtained disclaimers or qualified audits in 2016/17.

Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Director-General Mpumi Mpofu says 12 are dysfunctional and require help.

The problems in provincial departments, particularly Health, can largely be attributed to a lack of governance.

“The office of the premier failed to provide administrative leadership to the entire province and was not able to prevent conditions that resulted in the breakdown of essential services which necessitated the intervention.”

Mpofu says, ironically, project management units in provincial departments, have largely contributed to the high levels of irregular expenditure and illegal contracts.

#NorthWest Most of the problems in the Agriculture department stem from a controversial contract with consultance firm, Agri-Delight. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2018

