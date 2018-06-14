Gordhan accuses Moyane of gross dereliction of duty in Makwakwa matter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Gordhan accuses Moyane of gross dereliction of duty in Makwakwa matter

Pravin Gordhan argues that Tom Moyane did not adequately & correctly respond to the matter involving Jonas Makwakwa who was implicated in a FIC report on money laundering.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has accused suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane of violating the law and breaching the Sars code of conduct in how he dealt with a report that implicated Jonas Makwakwa in money laundering.

Gordhan is the main deponent in the Presidency's charges against Moyane given that he was finance minister when the alleged misconduct took place.

The Presidency served the affidavit on Moyane earlier on Thursday.

In the affidavit, Gordhan argues that Moyane did not adequately and correctly respond to the matter involving his second in charge, Makwakwa, who was implicated in a Financial Intelligence Centre report on money laundering.

Gordhan says Moyane failed to take steps against Makwakwa in terms of the law.

He says the actions of the embattled tax boss in this matter brought Sars into disrepute.

Gordhan accused him of acting irrationally when he lifted Makwakwa’s suspension after two bogus reports and says it constituted gross dereliction of duty.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA