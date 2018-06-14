Gordhan accuses Moyane of gross dereliction of duty in Makwakwa matter

Pravin Gordhan argues that Tom Moyane did not adequately & correctly respond to the matter involving Jonas Makwakwa who was implicated in a FIC report on money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has accused suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane of violating the law and breaching the Sars code of conduct in how he dealt with a report that implicated Jonas Makwakwa in money laundering.

Gordhan is the main deponent in the Presidency's charges against Moyane given that he was finance minister when the alleged misconduct took place.

The Presidency served the affidavit on Moyane earlier on Thursday.

In the affidavit, Gordhan argues that Moyane did not adequately and correctly respond to the matter involving his second in charge, Makwakwa, who was implicated in a Financial Intelligence Centre report on money laundering.

Gordhan says Moyane failed to take steps against Makwakwa in terms of the law.

He says the actions of the embattled tax boss in this matter brought Sars into disrepute.

Gordhan accused him of acting irrationally when he lifted Makwakwa’s suspension after two bogus reports and says it constituted gross dereliction of duty.

#Moyane The presidency filed the affidavit and supporting documents after failing to meet its last two self imposed deadlines. Moyane is facing an inquiry headed by Adv Azhar Bham SC. This sets the inquiry into motion. QH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2018

