Gauteng Community Safety MEC condemns violence at Eersterus protest

Two people were shot in the face with rubber bullets by police during protests over poor service delivery on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the violence in Eersterus.

Two people were shot in the face with rubber bullets by police during protests over poor service delivery on Wednesday.

The community has now given Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga until noon on Thursday to respond to their demands for proper housing, as well as water and electricity.

Nkosi-Malobane says if necessary, she will investigate claims made by residents that police used excessive force.

“We understand the frustration of the community that they have problems with service delivery. There are ways to ensure that service delivery takes place in Eersterus.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)