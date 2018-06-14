-
Popular Topics
FS Education officials investigate after pupil gang raped by 5 boys
It's understood the 13-year-old was attacked by five of his classmates last week at the Namanyane Primary School.
JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Education Department is providing counselling for pupils at a school where a grade seven pupil was gang raped.
It's understood the 13-year-old was attacked by five of his classmates last week at the Namanyane Primary School.
The boys aged between 13 and 14 were handcuffed over the weekend and are in custody at a police station in Thaba Nchu.
Spokesperson Howard Ndaba said: “We will continue to provide counselling, tomorrow we are meeting with the parents because there is so much confusion to chart the way forward as to how we go forward handling this because everybody in that school and everybody in the community is traumatised by this.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
