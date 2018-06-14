'Frankel 8' win ConCourt bid to change law on sexual offences

The group approached the highest court in the land in an attempt to change the law which prevented victims of sexual abuse from criminally charging their abusers 20 years after the crime was committed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has granted a massive victory to the so-called Frankel 8, effectively changing the law on sexual offences.

The group approached the highest court in the land in an attempt to change the law which prevented victims of sexual abuse from criminally charging their abusers 20 years after the crime was committed.

The women accused philathropist businessman Sidney Frankel of sexually assaulting them when they were children.

Their lawyer, Ian Levitt, says that Thursday's ruling is a huge victory for all sexual assault victims.