FF Plus says not opposed to land expropriation, but compensate landowners
The party has submitted over 101,000 paper petitions to Parliament's Constitutional Review committee on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has sounded warnings that South Africa could become a rogue State if the government pursues plans to expropriate land without compensation.
It's submitted over 101,000 paper petitions to Parliament's Constitutional Review committee on Thursday.
The party says it believes there's enough time for government to amend the legislation if it so decides, before next year's national elections.
Friday is the deadline for public submissions to the committee directed by Parliament to look into amending Section 25 of the Constitution.
The FF Plus says it’s not opposed to land expropriation - but landowners must be fairly compensated.
It believes failing to do so would go against basic rights declared by the United Nations.
The party says it won’t stop its campaign of alerting the international community of the threat to property rights in South Africa.
The party’s Corné Mulder said: “If you look from a political point of view, I think this is a game being played to a certain extent between the EFF and the ANC with regard to fighting for political control of some of the electorate out there.”
The FF Plus says the government must accept that corruption has led to the slow pace of land reform in South Africa and that expropriating land without compensation won’t speed it up.
#Expropriation The FF+ says corruption in the department and not the law, has resulted in the slow pace of land reform. Expropriation without compensation won't speed it up. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 14, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
ANC & City of Joburg reach deal to avoid losing Luthuli House property
-
Gordhan accuses Moyane of gross dereliction of duty in Makwakwa matter
-
Has Mahumapelo’s office done enough to prevent NW governance failures?
-
Nkosi-Malobane: Claims on police deployment to ANC meetings malicious
-
No Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office just yet
-
'There is evidence to support inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.