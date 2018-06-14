FF Plus says not opposed to land expropriation, but compensate landowners

The party has submitted over 101,000 paper petitions to Parliament's Constitutional Review committee on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has sounded warnings that South Africa could become a rogue State if the government pursues plans to expropriate land without compensation.

The party says it believes there's enough time for government to amend the legislation if it so decides, before next year's national elections.

Friday is the deadline for public submissions to the committee directed by Parliament to look into amending Section 25 of the Constitution.

The FF Plus says it’s not opposed to land expropriation - but landowners must be fairly compensated.

It believes failing to do so would go against basic rights declared by the United Nations.

The party says it won’t stop its campaign of alerting the international community of the threat to property rights in South Africa.

The party’s Corné Mulder said: “If you look from a political point of view, I think this is a game being played to a certain extent between the EFF and the ANC with regard to fighting for political control of some of the electorate out there.”

The FF Plus says the government must accept that corruption has led to the slow pace of land reform in South Africa and that expropriating land without compensation won’t speed it up.

