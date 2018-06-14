Eskom says measures in place to protect non-striking workers

Workers are angry at Eskom has decided to cut salary increases for the year, while the parastatal says there’s simply no money.

JOHANNESBURG – Private security is stationed at Eskom’s headquarters on Thursday morning to ensure that non-striking employees can enter the premises safely.

Hundreds of union members are expected to march to Megawatt Park later today to hand over a memorandum.

CEO Phakamani Hadebe says they have put contingency measures in place.

“We’ve a team here of emergency response command centre, this is made of staff members. But over and above that, should it comes to that, we also have technical response team that will see to it that nothing is damaged and the assets that belong to this country and Eskom are guarded and are safe.”

