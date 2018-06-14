Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'

Eskom has announced Stage 1 load shedding until 8pm tonight due to 'severe constraints' as a result of an ongoing strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s implementing Stage 1 load shedding because “acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in [it] being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply”.

Members from labour unions the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have gone on strike on Thursday over the parastatal’s decision to cut salary increases for this year, citing financial difficulties.

Workers have been demanding a 15% wage hike and the matter has now been referred to the CCMA.

While Eskom says it’s necessary to cut costs, workers argue they’re being made to pay for years of mismanagement and corruption at the utility.

Earlier, the power utility said those who are willing to work can’t because striking workers are intimidating them.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “The thing that we’re trying to avoid is what we call a blackout. A blackout is when a system itself just automatically collapses. So, if anything, what we’ll do is to implement some form of load shedding, which is a controlled measure of rotating electricity so that you don’t collapse the power system.”

At the same time, the City of Tshwane has implemented Stage 1 load shedding for group eight areas between 6.00pm and 8.00pm after receiving a request from Eskom.

The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience caused by the short notice.

STAGE 2 LOAD SHEDDING

City Power is warning it may need to ramp up load shedding in Johannesburg to Stage 2.

Eskom says it’s taken the decision because of the ongoing industrial action.

It says some workers who are on strike have been cutting power at some substations intentionally.

City Power has released a statement on Thursday evening, confirming the generation and distribution of electricity across Eskom’s network is constrained.

It says, as a result, City Power’s capacity to supply may be constrained, which could lead to Stage 2 load shedding.

It’s called on residents to go to its website for a timetable to see if they’re affected.

The following group 8 areas are currently affected by load shedding:

