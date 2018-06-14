Eskom considers court interdict to secure power supply as wage strike hits
There have been several incidents of employees being intimidated and blocked from entering power stations by protesting workers who are demanding a salary increase of 15%.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will consider applying for a court interdict to secure power supply if the industrial action gets out of hand.
Eskom has decided to cut increases altogether this year, saying that it simply doesn’t have the money.
Labour unions have indicated that their members will march to Eskom’s headquarters on Maxwell Drive and hand over a memorandum for the utility’s bosses to consider.
Eskom says the wage dispute should be dealt with by the CCMA.
CEO Phakamani Hadebe made it clear on Wednesday that the company has been battling financially.
Several security measures have been put in place at the parastatal's headquarters and at power stations across the country
Hadebe has appealed to all employees to return to work so the issue can be resolved amicably and the lights can remain on.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
