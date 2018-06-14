Eskom CEO says plans in place to deal with strike over wages

Eskom says it's decided not to raise wages as part of a cost cutting strategy to keep it financially sustainable.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom employees will march on the power utility's headquarters on Thursday as unions increase pressure on management in a dispute over a lack of pay increases for the year.

Unions have taken the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for arbitration and Eskom says it's committed to that process.

CEO Phakamani Hadebe says that plans have been put in place in anticipation of today's mass demonstration.

“We remain disturbed by the threats of industrial action and we’ll continue to defend the assets that belong to the state. So, any action that will sabotage these assets will be defended.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)