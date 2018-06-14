Demawusa ‘optimistic’ agreement will be reached with Metrobus
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded for several days after workers affiliated to the union went on strike last week over labour issues, including pay grades.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) says it's optimistic that it will reach an agreement with Metrobus management soon to end the current strike.
The operator has argued that Demawusa is not a recognised union and the CCMA is now facilitating talks.
The union’s Dion Makhura says negotiations are at an advanced stage.
“The negotiations of yesterday were positive and parties are consulting with their principal. We’re meeting on Friday at 1pm, and we believe that we’re going to sign an agreement.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
