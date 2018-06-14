Cutting ties with Gupta-linked firms 'a victory against corruption'

On Wednesday, the GP government announced its decision to terminate its contracts with auditing firm KPMG and consulting firm McKinsey. The SACP welcomes this.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the Gauteng government’s decision to cut ties with Gupta-linked consulting firms, describing the decision as a victory against corruption.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced its decision to terminate its contracts with auditing firm KPMG and consulting firm McKinsey with immediate effect.

Both companies were accused of enabling state capture through their dealings with the Gupta family.

The SACP’s Jacob Mamabolo said: “It’s a decision that’s very much important in the contest of rooting out the parastatal networks that are lingering around in respect of the corporate capture of the state.”

MEC for Finance Barbara Creecy previously explained that the province paid KPMG over R4 million since 2013 for auditing related contracts.

