CT disaster management on alert as strong winds, heavy rain expected
The weather service has warned of potential flooding, accompanied by gale force winds as a cold front prepares to hit the Cape Peninsula.
CAPE TOWN - Strong winds and heavy rain forecast for the next two days have emergency workers on alert on Thursday.
Gale force winds of up to 70km/h and heavy downpours are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.
Meteorologist Joel Guy explains: “This time around, this cold front is going to bring pretty strong winds along the West Coast spreading to the south coast area. In addition to that, we’re going to have heavy rains in Cape Town. We could get up to 30mm of rainfall.”
The City of Cape Town says its relevant units are on standby for possible flooding.
The city’s Charlotte Powell says the disaster management centre, together with other city services, will remain watchful during this period.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
