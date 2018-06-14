Popular Topics
CT authorities dismiss hoax hurricane messages

Environmental Affairs MEC's spokesperson James Brent-Styan says the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Operations Centre is inundated with calls from the public about the message.

FILE: Sea foam at Llandudno beach in Cape Town - seen in June 2017 - as the province grapples with the deadly storm. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities say messages circulating on social media about a “hurricane-type” storm expected in Cape Town are a hoax.

Environmental Affairs MEC's spokesperson James Brent-Styan says the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Operations Centre is inundated with calls from the public about the message, and it’s blocking the lines for real emergencies.

“We just want to confirm that this is a hoax. Hurricanes have a wind speed of 120km/h or more. The SA Weather Service is predicting stormy weather on Thursday night, but wind speed of only 50 – 80km/h at most. So, it’s certainly not a hurricane-type storm moving into Cape Town.”

The Weather Service has warned of potential flooding, accompanied by gale force winds across the Cape over the next two days.

At the same time, Disaster Risk Management officials are conducting assessments in several Cape Town communities.

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings of stormy conditions across the Cape over the next two days.

Gale force winds of around 70 kilometres an hour and heavy downpours are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Flooding in some informal settlements have been reported in Khayelitsha and Strandfontein. Roofs have been blown off in Asanda Village, Strand.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

