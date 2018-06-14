Committee seeks answers over new state-of-the-art special needs school
It’s understood the Nokuthula Centre and Special School cost the government nearly R250 million to build.
JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development is demanding answers from the Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department over its alleged failure to submit an occupancy certificate for a new state-of-the-art school.
It’s meant to cater to children with special needs.
The committee says it was told that the school would be occupied by January after standing empty for eight months.
Chairperson Lindiwe Lasindwa said: “It’s unfortunate that the Department of Education says they cannot occupy and use the school if they don’t have a certificate of occupancy. Which we understand, because the safety of the learners and those who’ll be living at the school will only depend on the certificate that should be issued by the Infrastructure Development Department.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
