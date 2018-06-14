Cold front expected to hit Gauteng over the weekend

Temperatures are expected to drop from Friday.

JOHANNESBURG -The South African Weather Service is warning Gauteng residents to brace for a cold front over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop from Friday.

The Weather Service’s Kholofelo Mahlangu says things should then heat up from Monday onwards.

“Then going forward into next week Monday all the way to Wednesday maximum temperatures will improve quite significantly to about 24 degrees Celsius.”

Joburg Disaster Management’s Robert Mulaudzi has urged Gauteng residents, especially those in informal settlements, not to leave heating appliances unattended.

“We will be on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that if there’s any emergency, which might occur, we can be able to respond as quickly as possible.”

MEDIA RELEASE: Please be advised of the intense cold front resulting in wet and cold weather for the WC 14-15 June 2018 and Gauteng, FS + Mpu will be affected in max temp. Visit https://t.co/82W3dwn2P1 for full view of the document. Follow us for updates & Take care. @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/MNUGZqk2gS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 12, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)