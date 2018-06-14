Beware of bogus job offers, young people cautioned
The Salvation Army says the youth are vulnerable to false promises of jobs because of a lack of employment opportunities in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - As Youth Day approaches, the Salvation Army has cautioned young people to beware of bogus job offers.
The Salvation Army says the youth are vulnerable to false promises of jobs because of a lack of employment opportunities in the country.
The NGO says those who are offered such jobs are often human trafficked by the criminals who convinced them to leave their homes.
Salvation Army Southern Africa spokesperson Carin Holmes says if the job sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
“Young people, and it’s no fault of their own, don’t read the fine print, don’t ask questions and before they know it, they find themselves being trafficked. Nothing of the promises that are made becomes real to them.”
