ANC & City of Joburg reach deal to avoid losing Luthuli House property
Mayor Herman Mashaba gave the ANC until Friday to pay the metro R300,000 in legal fees. Last week, the city obtained a writ of execution against the party for its failure to settle the amount.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it's reached an agreement with the City of Johannesburg to avoid its Luthuli House property being attached.
Earlier this week, mayor Herman Mashaba gave the ANC until Friday to pay the metro R300,000 in legal fees.
Last week, the city obtained a writ of execution against the party for its failure to settle the amount.
It follows a failed application brought by the governing party in the High Court aimed at tabling a motion of no confidence in Mashaba by secret ballot.
The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo says an agreement is in place regarding Friday’s deadline.
“Well, the agreement between the lawyers of the ANC and those of the city is that tomorrow being the 15th, the ANC will have to submit a commitment in terms of the settlement figure. So that is in the hands of our lawyers to submit our response.”
However, he says the party will submit an amount to the city’s lawyers that it believes it needs to pay.
The party has given an assurance that its committed to settling the bill.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
