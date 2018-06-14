Popular Topics
500 homes affected by heavy rain in CT

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings of stormy conditions across the Cape over the next two days.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - About 500 homes have been affected by heavy rain in Cape Town. No emergency shelter has been activated at this stage.

Disaster Risk spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “The city’s informal settlements department is making assessments and handing out kits. There’s also been power outage in Bridgetown and technicians are attending to it.”

At the same time, Disaster Risk Management officials are conducting assessments in several Cape Town communities.

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings of stormy conditions across the Cape over the next two days.

Gale force winds of around 70 kilometres an hour and heavy downpours are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

