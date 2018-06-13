We didn't get answers, say Westlake residents after meeting councillor
Last week, residents took to the streets and handed over a memorandum to councillor Penny East and on Tuesday night they met her to get feedback on their demands.
CAPE TOWN - The Westlake Development Forum says it’s disappointed with the outcome of a meeting with the ward councillor regarding concerns over service delivery and housing.
They want more health facilities, an additional community centre, a taxi rank and housing opportunities.
The forum’s Amanda Nobande said: “None of those 11 demands… are like 'okay we’ll do something'. They didn’t have answers to some of our questions, but they’ve known of our demands for a while. We didn’t get the answers that we wanted.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
