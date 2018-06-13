WC dam levels up, drought concerns far from over
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, says although dam levels are increasing, a lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape dam levels have increased but the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs is warning that the drought is still far from over.
The province's biggest dam, Theewaterskloof is currently at 20.8%.
In February, it was at 11.5% and authorities were forced to drill into the dam to extract the last 10% of its water.
"We’re happy to see the dam levels start to pick up although it is ever so slightly, we’d like to urge people to continue to use water as sparingly as possible. We’ve to allow the system to recover as far as possible ahead of the summer period."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
