WC dam levels up, drought concerns far from over

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

WC dam levels up, drought concerns far from over

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, says although dam levels are increasing, a lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape dam levels have increased but the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs is warning that the drought is still far from over.

The province's biggest dam, Theewaterskloof is currently at 20.8%.

In February, it was at 11.5% and authorities were forced to drill into the dam to extract the last 10% of its water.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, says although dam levels are increasing, a lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season.

"We’re happy to see the dam levels start to pick up although it is ever so slightly, we’d like to urge people to continue to use water as sparingly as possible. We’ve to allow the system to recover as far as possible ahead of the summer period."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA